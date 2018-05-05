Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in insurance run Friday
Semien went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Friday.
Semien gave the Athletics some breathing room with an eighth-inning single that plated Jonathan Lucroy. It was the shortstop's first RBI since April 23, an eight-game drought that represented his longest such stretch of the season. Despite the recent lack of timely hitting, Semien has remained productive, reaching safely in 10 of his last 12 games.
