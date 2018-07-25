Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in three against Rangers
Semien went 1-for-6 with a double, two runs and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Semien hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and then secured another RBI in the eighth on a force attempt. Semien is having a decent July, hitting .268 with seven doubles, seven RBI, 10 walks and 10 runs scored in 18 games. His power numbers are down from years prior but his 56 runs this season are tied for fifth among all MLB shortstops.
