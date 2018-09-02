Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in two

Semien went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Mariners.

Semien made things interesting by lacing a two-RBI double off Edwin Diaz in the eighth inning to trim the Mariners lead to one run. He now has a modest four-game hitting streak and is hitting nearly .280 in 154 post All-Star break at-bats. He's already set career-best marks in stolen bases and runs scored, so Semien will look to continue to build on his strong campaign in the final motnh of the season.