Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in two
Semien went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Mariners.
Semien made things interesting by lacing a two-RBI double off Edwin Diaz in the eighth inning to trim the Mariners lead to one run. He now has a modest four-game hitting streak and is hitting nearly .280 in 154 post All-Star break at-bats. He's already set career-best marks in stolen bases and runs scored, so Semien will look to continue to build on his strong campaign in the final motnh of the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slugs two-run homer in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Three-hit night in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Goes yard in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Ropes another three hits•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers twice against Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...