Athletics' Marcus Semien: Expected to bat leadoff
Semien will likely start the 2018 season as Oakland's leadoff hitter, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Semien dealt with a wrist injury a season ago, and played in just 85 games for the A's. The 27-year-old hopes to stay healthy in 2018 and looks to improve at the plate after hitting .249 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. He finished with 27 home runs and 75 RBI in 2016. Expect Semien to begin the season in the leadoff spot and to start at shortstop for the Athletics.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Avoids arbitration•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers again in defeat•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Produces team's only run in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Powers A's to win over Detroit•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Rare day off Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Crosses plate three times in win•
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...