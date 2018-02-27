Athletics' Marcus Semien: Expected to bat leadoff

Semien will likely start the 2018 season as Oakland's leadoff hitter, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Semien dealt with a wrist injury a season ago, and played in just 85 games for the A's. The 27-year-old hopes to stay healthy in 2018 and looks to improve at the plate after hitting .249 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. He finished with 27 home runs and 75 RBI in 2016. Expect Semien to begin the season in the leadoff spot and to start at shortstop for the Athletics.