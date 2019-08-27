Athletics' Marcus Semien: Explodes for seven-RBI night

Semien went 2-for-6 with a three-run triple, a three-run home run and an RBI fielder's choice groundout in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Semien's spectacular RBI total was a career high and spearheaded the Athletics offense on a night when it generated 19 runs overall. The veteran shortstop has four multi-hit tallies over his last nine games and 17 RBI in August, the latter equaling his highest total in any month this season.