Athletics' Marcus Semien: Extends hit streak to four games
Semien went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.
Semien extended his hit streak to four games and he appears to be locked in as the Athletics' leadoff hitter. The San Francisco native's 12 strikeouts in 34 at-bats is concerning, as this sample size, albeit small, suggests Semien hasn't improved on his 22 percent strikeout rate from 2017. Still, the 27-year-old bats first for a team that has the most aggregate hits across the league so far in 2018, meaning Semien should be a solid source for runs and RBI.
