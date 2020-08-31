Semien (side) is feeling slightly better Monday according to general manager David Forst, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Forst also mentioned that Semien has dealt with the side soreness in each of the past two seasons. It's still unclear when the shortstop will be able to return to the top of Oakland's lineup, but their remains the possibility that he'll be ready when Oakland hopes to resume playing Thursday in Seattle. The team is currently isolating in Houston as they await COVID-19 tests after a member of the organization tested positive Sunday.