Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

A forgettable start had his season slash sitting at .179/.207/.232 two games ago, but Semien has come alive to an extent with a 4-for-11 tally over his last pair of contests. Saturday's home run was his first of the season, particularly noteworthy considering he slugged a career-high 33 in 2019. The veteran shortstop still has plenty of work to do -- his 31.9 percent strikeout rate is a career high, while his 2.9 percent walk rate is his lowest since his rookie 2013 campaign -- but his current surge may be indicative he's beginning an ascension to his career norms.