Athletics' Marcus Semien: Goes deep again in loss

Semien went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs overall in an extra-innings loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

Semien made big noise out of the leadoff spot for the second straight game, slugging his seventh homer of the season. Semien has endured a rough month at the plate overall, but he's heading into June with some momentum. Factoring in Wednesday's production, he's hitting .300 (12-for-40) with three doubles, a triple, two homers, four RBI, six walks and 10 runs across the last 10 games.