Athletics' Marcus Semien: Goes deep in home opener
Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a shutout win over the Angels on Thursday.
Semien's 394-foot shot to center off Trevor Cahill extended the Athletics' lead to 3-0 at the time and the shortstop's season-opening hitting streak to three games. The 28-year-old ceded the leadoff spot to Robbie Grossman on Thursday, but manager Bob Melvin is likely to rotate Semien into the top of the order fairly frequently over the course of the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Productive from top of order•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Moves to leadoff spot•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base three times in opener•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Collects three base knocks•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks first homer of spring•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Avoids hearing with Oakland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...