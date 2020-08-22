Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Friday's win over the Angels.
Semien wasted no time getting the scoring started with a solo homer off Andrew Heaney in the first inning. The long ball was number four of the year for the 29-year-old, who has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. On the season, Semien is batting .214/.258/.359 with 15 runs scored and two stolen bases.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another homer in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drills second homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Racks up two hits•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Finally clubs first homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Delivers walkoff hit•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Metrics down across the board•