Semien went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a double in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Rangers.

Semien swatted his fifth homer of the year in the fifth inning, accounting for what would be the winning run. In the seventh, the shortstop got aboard on a fielder's choice and later scored on Stephen Piscotty three-run double. Semien has back-to-back three-hit games, raising his batting average to .233 across 143 plate appearances. He's added 12 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases in 31 games this year.