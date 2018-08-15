Athletics' Marcus Semien: Goes yard in win
Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
Semien lead off the home half of the first with his 10th home run of the season, then later made it a multi-hit day with an infield single in the fifth. The 27-year-old has tallied four multi-hit efforts over the past six games and has been red-hot since the calendar flipped to August; over 42 at-bats in the month, Semien is slashing .357/.413/.619 with three homers and a pair of steals.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Ropes another three hits•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers twice against Angels•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Two hits out of leadoff spot•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes 12th base in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot to start August•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes bag in multi-hit effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start