Athletics' Marcus Semien: Goes yard in win

Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Semien lead off the home half of the first with his 10th home run of the season, then later made it a multi-hit day with an infield single in the fifth. The 27-year-old has tallied four multi-hit efforts over the past six games and has been red-hot since the calendar flipped to August; over 42 at-bats in the month, Semien is slashing .357/.413/.619 with three homers and a pair of steals.

