Athletics' Marcus Semien: Handling full-time leadoff gig

Semien will start at shortstop and serve as the Athletics' leadoff hitter Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Semien has been serving as the Athletics' primary table setter against left-handed pitching all season, and now it seems his hot start at the plate has allowed him to unseat Robbie Grossman as the leadoff man versus righties, too. He'll slot in atop the order for the Athletics' third consecutive matchup against a right-hander, with Oakland taking on Hector Velazquez in the series finale in Boston.