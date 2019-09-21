Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits doubles benchmark
Semien, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in a win over the Rangers on Friday, has hit a career-high 40 two-baggers this season and is tied with multiple players for third in that category in the American League.
Semien's latest milestone is just another component of a stellar contract season, one that he should be able to parlay into a handsome payday this offseason. The doubles benchmark is the latest among a collection of 2019 career bests for Semien, who has an eye-popping 78 extra-base hits overall thanks to a new high-water mark in home runs (31) and a career-high-tying seven triples.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Big game against Royals•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches 30 homers•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Augments career-best homer total•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another stellar offensive showing•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Big day in blowout win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces seventh triple•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...