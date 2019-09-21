Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits doubles benchmark

Semien, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in a win over the Rangers on Friday, has hit a career-high 40 two-baggers this season and is tied with multiple players for third in that category in the American League.

Semien's latest milestone is just another component of a stellar contract season, one that he should be able to parlay into a handsome payday this offseason. The doubles benchmark is the latest among a collection of 2019 career bests for Semien, who has an eye-popping 78 extra-base hits overall thanks to a new high-water mark in home runs (31) and a career-high-tying seven triples.