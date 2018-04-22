Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits second home run
Semien went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI while also stealing a base Saturday against the Red Sox.
Semien scored all three of his team's runs Saturday, with the highlight being a solo home run against Chris Sale in the third inning. He also stole his second base of the season in as many attempts. While many of his numbers don't stand out as impressive in the early going, he has benefitted from batting exclusively first or second in the A's lineup, scoring 16 runs with just a .320 on-base percentage.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Pair of hits in Sunday's victory•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in four Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks in pair Saturday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Extends hit streak to four games•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits walk-off single•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: May split leadoff duties•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...