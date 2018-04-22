Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits second home run

Semien went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI while also stealing a base Saturday against the Red Sox.

Semien scored all three of his team's runs Saturday, with the highlight being a solo home run against Chris Sale in the third inning. He also stole his second base of the season in as many attempts. While many of his numbers don't stand out as impressive in the early going, he has benefitted from batting exclusively first or second in the A's lineup, scoring 16 runs with just a .320 on-base percentage.