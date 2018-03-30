Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits walk-off single

Semien went 3-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored, one walk and one strikeout Thursday against the Angels.

Semien was quietly pushed up in the A's batting order in 2017, batting nearly exclusively in either the first or second spot in the lineup. In that role, he managed to post a 9.8 BB%, which helped him score 53 runs in just 386 plate appearances. On Thursday, he was again slotted into the second spot in the A's lineup, and if he can maintain that spot, he should produce counting stats more consistently. Given his established capability of producing power and speed numbers, Semien appears to be trending up as a fantasy asset.