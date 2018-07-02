Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hitting well over last five
Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Indians on Sunday while also getting picked off first base. He's now hitting .368 (7-for-19) with an RBI, a walk and three runs over the last five games.
Semien's average has only gone up a modest six points overall to .251, but the more important aspect of his recent surge is that he may be rounding back into form after hitting just .182 over the first 21 games of June. The shortstop has actually coaxed his strikeout rate down to a career-low 19.5 percent this season, but he's also making hard contact at almost two percentage points lower than last season (28.8 percent, as compared to 2017's 30.3 percent). Coupled with a drop in flyball rate from 42.1 percent to 36.1 percent, Semien is producing only modest power numbers thus far (seven home runs over 375 plate appearances).
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Keeps on hitting Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Productive in Thursday's win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Pair of doubles•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers in second consectuve game•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swats first homer of June•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...