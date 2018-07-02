Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hitting well over last five

Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Indians on Sunday while also getting picked off first base. He's now hitting .368 (7-for-19) with an RBI, a walk and three runs over the last five games.

Semien's average has only gone up a modest six points overall to .251, but the more important aspect of his recent surge is that he may be rounding back into form after hitting just .182 over the first 21 games of June. The shortstop has actually coaxed his strikeout rate down to a career-low 19.5 percent this season, but he's also making hard contact at almost two percentage points lower than last season (28.8 percent, as compared to 2017's 30.3 percent). Coupled with a drop in flyball rate from 42.1 percent to 36.1 percent, Semien is producing only modest power numbers thus far (seven home runs over 375 plate appearances).