Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homer heater continues
Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Friday.
Semien launched a 428-foot shot to left field in the ninth, extending the Athletics' lead to 7-2 at the time. The homer was Semien's third in the last five games, and his eighth overall during a very successful August. Friday's round tripper brought Semien to within just two home runs of the career-high 27 he launched in 2016, while all three components of his .276/.359/.496 line qualify as career bests.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Launches 24th homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Explodes for seven-RBI night•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base three times in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Blasts two-run homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slugs 21st homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Little of everything in win•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....