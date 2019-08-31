Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homer heater continues

Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Semien launched a 428-foot shot to left field in the ninth, extending the Athletics' lead to 7-2 at the time. The homer was Semien's third in the last five games, and his eighth overall during a very successful August. Friday's round tripper brought Semien to within just two home runs of the career-high 27 he launched in 2016, while all three components of his .276/.359/.496 line qualify as career bests.