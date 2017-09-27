Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers again in defeat
Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.
Semien is seemingly making up for lost time as the season comes to a close, as he's now smacked a trio of round trippers in the last six contests, including in two straight. The slugging shortstop was robbed of nearly two months earlier this season due to a wrist injury, and he only notched five homers in the two months between his return and Sept. 6. His recent power surge has led to eight extra-base hits (four doubles, four homers) and a .351 wOBA over the 75 plate appearances he's seen across the subsequent 16 games.
