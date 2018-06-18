Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers in second consectuve game
Semeien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Angels.
Semien took Blake Parker deep in the ninth inning to cut the Angels lead to one run. It was his seventh home run of the season and second in as many days. After a hot start to the season, Semien has cooled off considerably, but should continue to score plenty of runs as he hits either first or second in the Athletics' lineup on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swats first homer of June•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Bat heating up•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Breaks out of slump Thursday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Doubles in return to starting lineup•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Back from paternity leave•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Put on paternity list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...