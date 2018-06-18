Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers in second consectuve game

Semeien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Angels.

Semien took Blake Parker deep in the ninth inning to cut the Angels lead to one run. It was his seventh home run of the season and second in as many days. After a hot start to the season, Semien has cooled off considerably, but should continue to score plenty of runs as he hits either first or second in the Athletics' lineup on a nightly basis.

