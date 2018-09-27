Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers in second straight game

Semien went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.

Semien's 15th home run of the season was one of four Oakland long balls on the night in the series finale. The shortstop has only gotten base at a .258 clip over the Athletics' seven games, but he's made a big fantasy impact over that stretch with three home runs and 12 RBI.