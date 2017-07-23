Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers in win over Mets
Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over the Mets.
Semien has been limited to just 104 plate appearances this season, and his .209/.337/.326 slash line highlights his struggles. However, he owns the power-speed combo to be a solid fantasy asset moving forward, and the shortstop might be kick-starting a heater with an active four-game hitting streak. He could be a potential upgrade in deeper settings.
