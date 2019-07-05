Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers twice, drives in five

Semien went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Twins.

Semien powered the Athletics offense Thursday, crushing his 12th and 13th homers of the season. The highlight came in the eighth inning when he mashed a grand slam to seal the victory. Semien has had a quietly impressive campaign, highlighted by an impressive .350 on-base percentage -- 35 points above his career average. Overall, he's hitting .269/.350/.439 across 410 plate appearances.