Athletics' Marcus Semien: In line for cameo Sunday
Semien will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Sunday against the Mariners, but he's expected to exit the contest after one plate appearance, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics have already secured home field for their wild-card matchup Wednesday versus the Rays, so Semien and several other regulars will likely get the opportunity to rest up with little at stake in the regular-season finale. Semien likely would have been excluded from the lineup entirely, but he may have talked his way into starting so he could play in all 162 games this season. With only one plate appearance on tap, Semien won't be worth including in DFS lineups.
