Athletics' Marcus Semien: Keeps on hitting Friday

Semien went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in a win over the Indians on Friday.

Semien now has back-to-back multi-hit efforts for only the second time since May 19-22, and he's gone 5-for-11 with two RBI, a walk and two runs in his last three games overall. The 27-year-old shortstop has been able to avoid the injury bug this season after missing a chunk of time following wrist surgery in 2017, but he's slashing a rather lackluster .251/.305/.368 through 367 plate appearances.