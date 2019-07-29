Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks 17th homer

Semien went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 6-5 win over Texas.

Semien's third-inning homer got the game's scoring started. He'd later score the walk-off run on a bases-loaded walk to Khris Davis. The 28-year-old shortstop owns a career-high .814 OPS with 45 extra-base hits on the year.