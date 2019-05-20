Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks cover off ball
Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI triple and a run in against the Tigers on Sunday in a game suspended in the seventh inning due to rain.
Semien's pair of extra-base hits snapped a brief 0-for-8 slump that had encompassed his prior two games. Semien had also launched a homer in the opening game of the series Thursday, which coupled with Sunday's production, comprise his three extra-base hits thus far in May. The veteran shortstop also continues to display a discerning eye at the plate, as he's already drawn 11 walks in May to help push his on-base percentage to a career-best .355.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Records three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Struggling at plate in May•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Handling full-time leadoff gig•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Cranks three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Crosses plate twice in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: No signs of slowing down•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal