Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks cover off ball

Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI triple and a run in against the Tigers on Sunday in a game suspended in the seventh inning due to rain.

Semien's pair of extra-base hits snapped a brief 0-for-8 slump that had encompassed his prior two games. Semien had also launched a homer in the opening game of the series Thursday, which coupled with Sunday's production, comprise his three extra-base hits thus far in May. The veteran shortstop also continues to display a discerning eye at the plate, as he's already drawn 11 walks in May to help push his on-base percentage to a career-best .355.