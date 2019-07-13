Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces RBI triple
Semien went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.
Semien also had a single in the fifth inning before the seventh-inning triple knocked in Josh Phegley for the Athletics' final run of the night. The three-bagger was Semien's third of the season. The shortstop is hitting .273/.350/.454 with 14 homers, 61 runs scored and 50 RBI this year while also adding five stolen bases.
