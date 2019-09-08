Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces seventh triple
Semien went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple with a walk and a run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Semien began the Athletics' onslaught in earnest with his fourth-inning three-bagger that plated Seth Brown and Ramon Laureano. The slugging shortstop has now equaled a career high with seven triples, while his pair of RBI carried him to a new career best total (77).
