Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces seventh triple

Semien went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple with a walk and a run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Semien began the Athletics' onslaught in earnest with his fourth-inning three-bagger that plated Seth Brown and Ramon Laureano. The slugging shortstop has now equaled a career high with seven triples, while his pair of RBI carried him to a new career best total (77).