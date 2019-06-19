Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces three-bagger in big win
Semien went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple, a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Semien was one of the few Athletics not to leave the yard in the 16-run explosion, but he managed to contribute with his second triple of the season. The three-bagger also extended Semien's hitting streak to 15 games and pushed his June average to .338, a far cry from a month of May when he mustered just a .206 figure at the plate.
