Athletics' Marcus Semien: Launches 10th homer

Semien went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-2 rout of the Mariners.

The shortstop extended his hitting streak to 12 games, during which he's slashing .296/.439/.623 with three homers and 11 RBI. The hot stretch has boosted Semien's slash line to .279/.362/.441 on the year -- all of which would be career highs if he can keep them up.