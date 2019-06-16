Athletics' Marcus Semien: Launches 10th homer
Semien went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-2 rout of the Mariners.
The shortstop extended his hitting streak to 12 games, during which he's slashing .296/.439/.623 with three homers and 11 RBI. The hot stretch has boosted Semien's slash line to .279/.362/.441 on the year -- all of which would be career highs if he can keep them up.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: On offensive tear•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Monster performance in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Rakes from top of order•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Goes deep again in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Leads off with homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Sets table effectively in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...