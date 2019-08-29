Athletics' Marcus Semien: Launches 24th homer
Semien went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
Semien opened the game with a solo home run off Jakob Junis, good for his 24th long ball of the season. The 28-year-old shortstop has turned up the heat in August with seven homers and 18 RBI. Overall this season, Semien leads Oakland in hits (147) and on-base percentage (.359).
