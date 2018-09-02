Athletics' Marcus Semien: Leading off versus right-hander

Semien will start at shortstop and lead off Sunday against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Semien has regularly been serving as the Athletics' table setter against left-handed pitching, but the leadoff assignment in the series finale is more notable with right-hander Felix Hernandez on the mound for Seattle. Nick Martini has been the Athletics' primary option atop the order of late versus righties, but since he was optioned to Triple-A Nashville a few days earlier, it looks like those duties could now fall to Semien. Though he's fared better versus southpaws this season with a 112 wRC+, Semien has at least hit a palatable .263 in his matchups against right-handed pitching.