Athletics' Marcus Semien: Leads off with homer

Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.

Semien's solo shot came in the first inning, but the A's were unable to build an effective rally for much of the game, being limited to seven hits as a team. The shortstop is up to six homers, 24 RBI and 34 runs scored in 57 games this season.