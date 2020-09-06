Manager Bob Melvin said that Semien (side) will likely take batting practice on the field Monday and could play soon thereafter, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's been more than a week now since Semien last appeared in a game. Fortunately, it does not sound like an IL stint will be necessary as Semien is making slow, but steady, progress. If he checks out OK in batting practice, it's reasonable to think Semien could return to the lineup for one half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.