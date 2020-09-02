Manager Bob Melvin said that he thinks Semien (side) to avoid a trip to the injured list, though the shortstop isn't expected to be available for the Athletics' next game Friday versus the Padres, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Before returning to action Friday, the Athletics will have had a full five days off after a member of their organization tested positive for COVID-19. The extra time off apparently hasn't allowed Semien to completing move past the injury, which has affected him most while swinging the bat, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. The Athletics seem content to take a day-to-day approach with Semien heading into the weekend, but Chad Pinder and Vimael Machin could pick up work at shortstop in the short term.