Athletics' Marcus Semien: Little of everything in win
Semien went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Astros.
Both of Semien's hits came off Astros starter Justin Verlander, including the sixth-inning solo shot that tied the game at two. He also stole second base in the eighth inning after reaching on a walk. The shortstop is only 7-for-14 in stolen base attempts this season after recording 10-plus steals in each of the last four years. Semien has also added a .271/.357/.474 line with 20 homers, 57 RBI and 88 runs scored as the Athletics' regular leadoff hitter.
