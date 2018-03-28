Athletics' Marcus Semien: May split leadoff duties

Semien may split leadoff duties with Matt Joyce this season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Semien was expected to handle the role of leadoff hitter for the 2018 season, but manager Bob Melvin indicated he likes Matt Joyce at the top of the order against right-handed starters and Semien for left-handers. The A's starting shortstop struggled against southpaws in 2017 with a .224/.303/.367 slash line in 109 plate appearances, although he missed nearly half the season with a wrist injury and his career numbers (.275/.323/.468) may more accurately reflect his expected splits.