Athletics' Marcus Semien: Monster performance in win
Semien went 4-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Friday against the Rangers.
Semien smacked a solo home run in the fifth inning, plated a run in the seventh on a single and left the yard again in the ninth, a two-run blast to right field that gave the Athletics a two-run lead. The 28-year-old has pieced together a respectable .266/.354/.417 slash line with nine homers and 31 RBI over 63 contests in 2019.
