Athletics' Marcus Semien: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Semien is out of the starting lineup against the Tigers on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Semien will receive a breather following 22 straight starts, including a 1-for-4 showing with one run scored during Oakland's comeback victory Tuesday. In his place, Franklin Barreto will start at shortstop and bat eighth.

