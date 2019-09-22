Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base six times in blowout
Semien went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI, two runs scored and three walks in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Rangers.
Semien had a leadoff hitter's dream performance, singling and scoring the opening run in the first inning. He later drew a bases-loaded walk in the second before capping the performance with a solo shot in the fifth. The big game has Semien up to 32 homers, 90 RBI and 119 runs in 155 games this season. The 29-year-old has also added 10 stolen bases while slashing .283/.364/.516, and his .892 OPS ranks third among all shortstops.
