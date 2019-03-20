Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base three times in opener

Semien went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a 9-7 loss to the Mariners in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

Semien's single to shallow left gave the Athletics a second-inning 2-0 lead that would began evaporating in the following frame. The efficient performance at the plate was nevertheless a positive sign for the veteran shortstop, who was able to do his damage while hitting seventh. With a plethora of capable bats hitting ahead of him in the lineup, Semien should still have a fair share of RBI opportunities throughout the season despite his less-than-ideal slotting in the order.