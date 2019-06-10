Athletics' Marcus Semien: On offensive tear

Semien, who went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Sunday, is 13-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over his last seven games.

Semien's bat has been among the most lethal in the Athletics lineup in June, and his aforementioned hot streak has boosted his average 19 points to .272. The veteran shortstop is doing an excellent job out of the leadoff spot this season in terms of setting the table effectively, as his .359 on-base percentage easily ranks as the highest of his career.