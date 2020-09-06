Semien (side) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Semien swung the bat Thursday and reported continued improvement with his left side injury, but he remains out Sunday. He has not played since Aug. 29. Manager Bob Melvin said earlier this week that Semien was likely to avoid the IL -- teams can only backdate IL stints three days and it's hard to imagine the team would make a move with Semien at this point.