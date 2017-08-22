Athletics' Marcus Semien: Out briefly with wrist irritation
Semien is dealing with irritation of the scar tissue in his surgically repaired wrist and will be out Tuesday as a result, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Semien isn't expected to miss more than the one game. He was out from April 15 through July 5 with the injury, so the A's will gladly take it safe to avoid a aggravating the injury. Semien is hitting a .280/.329/.400 in August over 18 games.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Ropes three-bagger in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Bases-clearing blast in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Keeps surging with multi-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Sole run producer in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers in win over Mets•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Comes alive with four-hit effort Friday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....