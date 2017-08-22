Athletics' Marcus Semien: Out briefly with wrist irritation

Semien is dealing with irritation of the scar tissue in his surgically repaired wrist and will be out Tuesday as a result, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Semien isn't expected to miss more than the one game. He was out from April 15 through July 5 with the injury, so the A's will gladly take it safe to avoid a aggravating the injury. Semien is hitting a .280/.329/.400 in August over 18 games.