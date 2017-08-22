Play

Athletics' Marcus Semien: Out Tuesday, but available

Semien (wrist) is out of Tuesday's lineup, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Slusser reports that Semein is OK, and he is listed as available off the bench on the lineup card, so he should be back in the lineup any day. Chad Pinder will start at shortstop and hit seventh.

