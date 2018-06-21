Athletics' Marcus Semien: Pair of doubles
Semien went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a walk, one RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
With the game already comfortably in hand and the Athletics leading by 10 in the ninth inning, Semien came through with a run-scoring double to collect his 29th RBI on the year. The 27-year-old is hitting just .221 in June, but he seems to be turning a corner of late. He's now riding a five game hitting streak, clubbing a pair of home runs and three triples in that span.
