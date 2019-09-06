Athletics' Marcus Semien: Perfect night at plate

Semien went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and three runs in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Semien's stellar night at the plate was just the latest installment in what is shaping up as a career-best season. The veteran shortstop has racked up five multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games, a stretch during which he's also impressively compiled 13 RBI.

