Athletics' Marcus Semien: Powers A's to win over Detroit

Semien went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

The 27-year-old accounted for all of the A's offense in a 3-2 victory. He came into Wednesday's game batting .229/.299/.343 with one home run and 19 strikeouts in 70 September at-bats. Semien suffered a wrist injury early in the year, and that was likely a big factor in his power decline this season.